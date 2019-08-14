Home

Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
1954 - 2019
Catherine Moniz Notice
On Mon, July 22, Catherine Moniz passed away at 65.

Born in 1954 to Robert & Shirley Martin, she graduated from North Harford High in '72 & earned her nursing certificate from Maryland General Hospital in '75. She married Paul Moniz in '77, & they had one child, Alexander. For 20 years, she worked at the Harford County Public Library. She is survived by her husband, son, & sister, Joyce.

A memorial service will be held on Sat, Aug 17, 1 pm, at Evans Funeral Chapel in Forest Hill. Memorial donations can be made to Habitat For Humanity.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
