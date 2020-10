Born on May 22, 1943, to Harold Augins and Christine Rhubottom,"Kate," 77, passed on July 27, 2020, at her home on 2313 Jefferson Street after prolonged illnesses. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Elizabeth Crawford of Baltimore City, her sister, Ms. Evelyn Sabado of Denver, CO, the Rhubottom family of Randallstown, MD, and the Senior family of Brentwood, NY.



