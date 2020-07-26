Catherine Quinn Dreyer, 59, Parkville, died July 23 at Gilchrist Center in Towson. Cathy taught at Old Court Middle School, at Catonsville High School, and at St. Ursula School. She also ushered for the Baltimore Orioles. Cathy is survived by her husband, Chris Dreyer, Baltimore, her brother Bill Quinn, Annville PA, her sisters Mary Strong, Abingdon MD and Janet Gray, Landisville, PA, seven nieces and nephews, and nine grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents William G and Elizabeth M Quinn and by her aunt Patricia Halpin. Services will be held on Thursday, July 30 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ursula Church in Parkville. Donations can be made to BARCS Animal Shelter, 2490 Giles Rd., Baltimore MD 21225.



