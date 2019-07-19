Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Cathedral of Mary Our Queen
5200 N. Charles Street
Baltimore, MD
On July 17, 2019; Catherine R. Counselman (nee Roloson); beloved wife of the late Charles C. Counselman, Jr.; devoted mother of Charles "Chuck" Counselman (Eleanor), Susan Healy (Tom), Albert "Skip" Counselman (Margie) and Cathy Kelly (Charles); also survived by 12 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc., 1050 York Rd. (beltway exit 26) on Monday July 22 from 4-7 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Notre Dame of Maryland University or The Cathedral of Mary Our Queen.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
