Catherine Ricks

Social Security Administration Retiree



On August 23, 2020, Catherine W. Ricks passed away peacefully in her sleep at Symphony Manor of Roland Park. She had one daughter, Mary Riddick of New York City, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind her "Beloved" husband, Andrew (Andy) Ricks. Her two best friends, Geraldine Smith and Cynthia Dorsey of Baltimore, MD, and a cousin Dora Harris of Portsmouth, VA.



As a member of St. James Episcopal Church on the Square, she was a member of St. Agnes Guild, Alter Guild and the Baruch Group.



She celebrated her 100th Birthday on July 9, 2020.



A viewing will be held at The Family Owned March Funeral Home West, Inc., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store