Catherine Ricks
Social Security Administration Retiree

On August 23, 2020, Catherine W. Ricks passed away peacefully in her sleep at Symphony Manor of Roland Park. She had one daughter, Mary Riddick of New York City, who preceded her in death. She leaves behind her "Beloved" husband, Andrew (Andy) Ricks. Her two best friends, Geraldine Smith and Cynthia Dorsey of Baltimore, MD, and a cousin Dora Harris of Portsmouth, VA.

As a member of St. James Episcopal Church on the Square, she was a member of St. Agnes Guild, Alter Guild and the Baruch Group.

She celebrated her 100th Birthday on July 9, 2020.

A viewing will be held at The Family Owned March Funeral Home West, Inc., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
March Funeral Home West, Inc.
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
August 27, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
