Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Catherine Bragg
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
6405 S Orchard Rd
Linthicum Heights, MD
On Sept. 9, 2019 Catherine Rose Bragg wife of first husband, the late Mr. Armand J. "Elmer" Citroni & her second husband the late Mr. Calvin E. Bragg, loving mother of Adrian F. Citroni (Linda), Armand A. Citroni (Judy), step-mother of Karen Hoskins (Phil), Bruce Bragg (Debbie) and Robert Bragg (Sheila) sister of the late Albert Perrelli, the late Frances Perrelli, Robert Perrelli, 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Friends may call on the family Thurs., Sept. 12, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Mass of Christian Burial on Fri., Sept. 13, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Philip Neri Church with interment in St Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 11, 2019
