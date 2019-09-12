Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mark Chapel
30 Melvin Ave.
Catonsville, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine Hinkey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine S. Hinkey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine S. Hinkey Notice
On September 10, 2019, Catherine S. Hinkey passed away; Beloved wife of the late Walter M. Hinkey, Jr.; Loving mother of Michael E. Hinkey and wife Kathryn Benson, and Thomas F. Hinkey and wife Sharon; Cherished grandmother of Bobby, Pete, Chris, and Robyn and great-grandmother of Scottie, Ava, and Maddie; Dear sister of Virginia Kenney; Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00am, St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph, https://www.msjnet.edu/giving/make-a-gift.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now