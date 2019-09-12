|
On September 10, 2019, Catherine S. Hinkey passed away; Beloved wife of the late Walter M. Hinkey, Jr.; Loving mother of Michael E. Hinkey and wife Kathryn Benson, and Thomas F. Hinkey and wife Sharon; Cherished grandmother of Bobby, Pete, Chris, and Robyn and great-grandmother of Scottie, Ava, and Maddie; Dear sister of Virginia Kenney; Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, 10:00am, St. Mark Chapel, 30 Melvin Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228. Burial will follow at New Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mount Saint Joseph, https://www.msjnet.edu/giving/make-a-gift.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 12, 2019