Catherine Sullivan

Catherine/Cass Sullivan passed away on the evening of July 31, 2020, at the age of 77. Cass is survived by her children Bill, Angie & Randy, Jon & Rose, Ellen & Charlie, and Rebecca & Rob. As well as her Grandchildren Jessica, Randy, Cacie, Charlie, Christopher, Alexander, Brian, Ryan, her 8 Great-Grandchildren, her sisters Stemi, Loretta, Sophia, Linda and her many nieces and nephews. Cass will be remembered for her warm heart and immense love for others. She was an amazing Mother and Grandmother to all of her children and we will miss her always. A Celebration of Life will be planned for sometime next year.



