Catherine Sullivan
Catherine/Cass Sullivan passed away on the evening of July 31, 2020, at the age of 77. Cass is survived by her children Bill, Angie & Randy, Jon & Rose, Ellen & Charlie, and Rebecca & Rob. As well as her Grandchildren Jessica, Randy, Cacie, Charlie, Christopher, Alexander, Brian, Ryan, her 8 Great-Grandchildren, her sisters Stemi, Loretta, Sophia, Linda and her many nieces and nephews. Cass will be remembered for her warm heart and immense love for others. She was an amazing Mother and Grandmother to all of her children and we will miss her always. A Celebration of Life will be planned for sometime next year.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
A wonderful fantastic lady who is loved by all. Aunt Cass you were always the best friend a person could ever have. We will always remember the wonderful times and memories we had together. RIP dear lady! We love you!
Dennis and Judy
Dennis and Judy Conklin
Family
August 4, 2020
May you find peace and happiness in the next stage where all sickness will no longer exists Cass.
Thoughts and love to All Family
Sharon Bass
Friend
August 4, 2020
Some of my favorite memories are of Cass and your family. She will always live-on in my heart. God Bless and my deepest sympathies.
Barbara
August 4, 2020
Rest in peace, Cass, always a wonderful caring Lady. The first time I met you, I was like wow, you are so beautiful, I later found out you were not only beautiful on the outside, but the inside as well. Till we meet again. Love you
Melodye and Gary Halterman
Family
August 4, 2020
My heart felt sympathies to her family and friends, I really wish I would have been able to meet her, she has a welcoming smile and she probably had a welcoming heart as well. Prayers and hugs for you all during this very difficult time, Sherrie Gemza
Sherrie GEMZA
August 4, 2020
I love ya Mom and will miss you forever.
Bill Sears
Son
August 4, 2020
I love you mom and miss you terribly, I will care you with me always. Until we meet agains. Love you Rebecca
Rebecca
Daughter
August 4, 2020
Rebecca
Daughter
August 4, 2020
Mom I love you and miss you. You will always be in my heart and on my mind. Until we meet again please watch over all of us. Love you, Ellen
Ellen Smith
Daughter
