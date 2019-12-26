|
|
Catherine Theresa Brown age 92, of Dayton, MD, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Howard County General Hospital, Columbia.
She was born May 5, 1927, in Baltimore, MD. She was the wife of the late Francis Marion Brown who died September 15, 2010.
When Catherine was almost 4, she along with her younger sister, Evelyn, was placed in foster care.
The first foster home was with "Grandma" Brookes in Hamilton, Baltimore for two years. The next two years were spent on the Roy Hill farm in Dayton.
When Catherine was nine years old she and Evelyn moved to their final foster home with "Aunt" Glen and Augustus (Boots) Howard on Ten Oaks Road in Dayton. She lived with the Howards until she married when she was 19 years old. Catherine said she really didn't begin living until she moved in with Aunt Glen.
Catherine graduated from Clarksville High School in 1945. After graduation she went to work at Ilchester Mills making cardboard boxes.
Catherine married Francis Brown in 1946. Their first son Tom was born the following year in 1947. Walter was born in 1953.
Catherine had a couple of jobs before she began working in banking. She worked for a year at the Montgomery Ward in Wheaton Plaza in Montgomery County. She also worked for a time at the McKroys in Normandy shopping Center on Route 40. In 1961 Catherine began working at the Clarksville Bank of Howard County. She worked in the back of the bank, sorting checks. Over the years the bank changed names to Citizen's Bank of Laurel, then to PNC Bank. With the changes in the name, Catherine was taking classes and training courses and making changes also. She moved from the back of the bank up to teller, then to Customer Service representative, to Assistant Manager, finally to Manager. She retired from the bank in December of 1990 with 29 years with the bank.
Her early retirement years consisted of taking care of babies. She had previously taken care of her niece and nephew, David and Becky, her older grandsons, Jeff and Jason, but now she was looking after Tyler, Rachel and Laura, as well as an array of neighbor kids when the need arose. Then, as Catherine said, she took care of a "bunch of old people" (Les, Mildred, Francis). She was always the care giver.
Francis died in 2010. They had been married almost 64 years. Catherine sold her house in 2014 and moved to Heartlands in Ellicott City.
She is survived by sons and daughter-in-law: Thomas O. Brown of Dayton, MD and Walter F. and Margaret R. Brown of Nokomis, FL; grandsons: Jeffrey, Jason and Tyler Brown and great-grandchildren: Lindsey and Austin Brown and great-grandson Karter Brown.
She was one of 12 children and had been especially close to her late sister Evelyn. She was also predeceased by her daughter-in-law Constance Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville 21784. A funeral service will be held at 11:30am on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Linden-Linthicum United Methodist Church, 12101 Linden-Linthicum Lane, Clarksville, MD 21029.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 26, 2019