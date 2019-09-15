|
On August 18, 2019 Catherine T. Connolly (nee Tighe) passed away peacefully. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Connolly; devoted mother of Mary Pat Smith (Phil), Edward Connolly (Deb), Patrick J. Connolly, Jr. (Janet), Steve Connolly (Marti), Brian Connolly (Roxanne), Terri Rackliff (Jeff) and the late Harry Connolly; sister of the late Mary Earley, Jeanne Moran and Betty Hungerbuhler. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. located at 1050 York Road, Towson, MD, 21204 (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, September 19 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to North Baltimore Pro-Life Study Group, Inc. at P.O. Box 5427, Baltimore, MD 21285.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019