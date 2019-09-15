Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
200 Ware Ave
Towson, MD
On August 18, 2019 Catherine T. Connolly (nee Tighe) passed away peacefully. She was the beloved wife of the late Patrick J. Connolly; devoted mother of Mary Pat Smith (Phil), Edward Connolly (Deb), Patrick J. Connolly, Jr. (Janet), Steve Connolly (Marti), Brian Connolly (Roxanne), Terri Rackliff (Jeff) and the late Harry Connolly; sister of the late Mary Earley, Jeanne Moran and Betty Hungerbuhler. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. located at 1050 York Road, Towson, MD, 21204 (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, September 19 from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave, Towson, MD 21204. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to North Baltimore Pro-Life Study Group, Inc. at P.O. Box 5427, Baltimore, MD 21285.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
