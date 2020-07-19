1/
Catherine T. Erdman
It is with deep sadness that the family of Catherine T. Erdman (nee Thomas) announces her passing on April 4, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the loving wife of the late James B. Erdman, Sr. for 51 years. She was the devoted mother of Barbara Belcastro, Joanne Snow (Dennis), Helen Potter (Robert), James B. Erdman, Jr. (Terri), and Gerard Erdman (Lily). She was the grandmother to twelve grandchildren and great-grandmother to ten. Catherine was also the sister of Elizabeth Meyd, and the late Joseph Thomas, Mary Thomas, Anna Thomas, Rose Thomas, George Thomas, and Marguerite Barczak.

Family and friends may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A. 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29B) on Thursday, July 23rd from 4 to 8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held in The Church of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on July 24th at 9:00 am followed by inurnment at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. Due to state regulations, social distancing will be enforced at the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages those who loved Catherine to make donations to Macular Degeneration Research. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
