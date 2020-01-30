|
|
On January 26, 2020 Catherine T. Manfre (nee Welden) devoted wife of the late Benjamin J. Manfre; beloved mother of Catherine T. Santoni (nee Hartman) and her loving husband Robert N. Santoni, Sr.; dear sister of the late Marie Schluepner; cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
A mass of christian burial will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church, 714 Myrth Avenue on Friday at 11 am. Visitation will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Thursday from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers please consider to make a contribution in Catherine's name to the Institute of Notre Dame, 901 Aisquith Street, Baltimore MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 30, 2020