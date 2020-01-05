Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Michael's in Overlea
Overlea, MD
Catherine Thater Notice
On December 31, 2019, the last of our family's "Greatest Generation" members, C. Elizabeth Thater, passed away peacefully at Stella Maris Hospice. "Aunt" as she was known to her family, and Libby to her many friends, was a loving, caring person all her long life.

In her younger days, she was a nurse for over 40 years at the old BGE headquarters on Lexington St. Her leisure time was spent at her home enjoying a long succession of dogs and cats, at her church St. Michael's in Overlea, and at the family's waterside summer place teaching her nieces how to really enjoy the Chesapeake Bay- crabbing, fishing, swimming and boating. She travelled a bit. As she got older, her family and friends surrounded and supported her in her home as long as possible.

Libby is survived by her nieces Mary and Cathy and their husbands Frank and Walter, and by 5 grand nephews and nieces- Frank E., Maura, Caroline, Eric and Anna, all of whom she helped in many ways over the years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael's in Overlea on January 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM.

Donations in her name may be made to the SPCA of Maryland or any local animal shelter out of her love for her animal companions, to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Catholic Relief Services, or the Franciscan Center.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 5, 2020
