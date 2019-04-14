|
Catherine "Cass" Travers, 88, of Abingdon, MD passed away on April 12, 2019, just shortly before celebrating her 89th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Dennis Travers Sr. Survived by her children, Dennis Travers, Jr. and wife Beth, Tony Travers and wife Petey, Dottie Wilson and husband Glen; grandchildren, Dennis Travers III, Shannon Travers, Emily Travers, Kyle Travers, Tyler Wilson, and Trevor Wilson; great grandchildren, Kamran, Brianna, Olivia, Brian, Chloe, Aaron, and Aubree; sister, Doris Moeser; brother-in-law Jack Travers and wife Shirley; sisters-in-law, Ethel Crusse and Doris Travers; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, predeceased by her grandson, Richie Zenobia; brothers, Adam Ziegel and Louis Ziegel and numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law. Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm at McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Stone Chapel in Abingdon, MD. Interment will take place at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery in White Marsh, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN, 38101. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 14, 2019