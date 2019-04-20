Age 96, passed away peacefully Monday, April 8, 2019 at her home at Peregrine Senior Living in Buffalo, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Sarah D. Weidler, from Buffalo, NY, and son, David H. Weidler, Jr., from Hawaii. She is predeceased by her husband, David H. Weidler. Catherine was born in Williamsport, PA, in 1922, and was one of five children born to Catherine K. Vernon and Norman D. Vernon. She was the final surviving member of the Vernon family. Catherine was an Elementary school teacher and retired from teaching when she lived in Towson, MD. Catherine was an extraordinary teacher and had a "can do" attitude. Her class of third-graders at Harford Hills Elementary School in Baltimore, MD, wrote a bill to put braille in the elevators in all the Maryland state buildings which was signed into law in 1978. A friend at Peregrine Senior Living shared the following: "Catherine was someone whose light shone on everyone around her. She was an inspiration to many and lived a dynamic and meaningful life. I will always remember her beautiful smile, her laugh, her sense of humor, and her wonderful stories. The heart Catherine had for others was a rare gift to many of us who had the privilege to know her. Catherine's legacy will carry on through all our shared memories and within our hearts." No prior visitation. There will be a Graveside Service for Catherine at the Paxtang Cemetery outside of Harrisburg, PA. Peace be with her. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, (716) 824-6435. Please share your online condolences with the family at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary