Catheryne "LaVerne" Rowan, age 77, passed away in Columbia, MD on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Born December 7, 1942 in Savage, MD daughter of Calvin Reeley and Viola (Semones) Whipps. Catheryne attended Takoma Academy Seventh Day Adventist High School. She lived and worked in the Laurel are and as an Admissions Clerk for the Maryland Jockey Club.
Catheryne is survived by her children; Elizabeth (Liz) (Rocky) Rice, Candace (Candy) (Kevin) Kramer, Phillip J. Rowan and Thomas E. Rowan (Deceased). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jesse Kramer, Amber (Kramer) Doyle, Jennifer Nunez, Rocky Rice Jr. and Thomas and Brianna Rowan, great grandchildren Nicholas and Natalee Doyle and Aubrey Shea Greensfelder. She is also survived by her brother Ray Reeley. Catheryne was predeceased by her son Thomas E. Rowan and her siblings Leslie Reeley, and Linda O'Dell.
Catheryne was remembered by her family as Loving her family and grandchildren and enjoyed having family get togethers.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, P.A., 313 Talbott Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707, beginning at 11:30 AM and continuing until the funeral service begins at 12:30 PM. Interment followed the funeral service at Crestlawn Memorial Garden in Marriottsville, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 5, 2020