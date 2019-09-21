Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens
5598 Trumps Mill Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecelia Sadilek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecelia Kathleen Sadilek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecelia Kathleen Sadilek Notice
On September 18, 2019, Cecelia Kathleen Sadilek, beloved wife of the late Bernard Harry Sadilek; aunt of Carl Welsh, William Welsh, and Bonnie Kryglik; sister of the late Helen Welsh.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, September 23, from 5-7 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 11 am at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens, 5598 Trumps Mill Road, Baltimore, MD 21206.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecelia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now