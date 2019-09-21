|
On September 18, 2019, Cecelia Kathleen Sadilek, beloved wife of the late Bernard Harry Sadilek; aunt of Carl Welsh, William Welsh, and Bonnie Kryglik; sister of the late Helen Welsh.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, September 23, from 5-7 pm at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 11 am at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens, 5598 Trumps Mill Road, Baltimore, MD 21206.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 739, Manchester, MD 21102.
Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 21, 2019