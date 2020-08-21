On August 16, 2020 Cecelia M. (nee McDonough) beloved wife of the late Wilfred R. Rohlfing, Sr. and devoted mother of Robert, David and the late Phillip Rohlfing. Loving grandmother of John, David, Jr, Aaron and Bryan Rohlfing, and dear great-grandmother of Logan, Scarlett and Gus. Dear mother-in-law of Judy Rohlfing.
Friend may call at The Johnson-Fosbrink Funeral Home, P.A., 8521 Loch Raven Blvd. (beltway exit 29-B) on Sunday, August 23rd, from 2 to 6 PM., where all are invited to attend a catholic Prayer Service on Monday, August 24th, at 1 P.M. Interment in Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers pleas make donation in her memory to the Salvation Army of Central MD, 814 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230. Send condolences to www.jfhmd.com