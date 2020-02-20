|
Cecil G. Christian, Jr., a resident of Columbia, died on Feb 7 at Gilchrist Hospice Care Facility. He was 87.
Christian graduated from Howard University in 1953 and retired from the US Army as a lieutenant colonel after a 20-year career. Subsequently, he had a 21-year career as a federal civilian at the National Archives and the Immigration & Naturalization Service.
He volunteered for several non-profit organizations in Howard County and was a very active member of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity in Columbia. He was predeceased by his wife of 48 years, Marian, and is survived by three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Visitation 4-8pm, Fri, Feb 21 at Vaughn Greene Funeral Home West, Baltimore. Wake and funeral 9:30 and 11am, respectively, Sat, Feb 22 at St. John Baptist Church. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020