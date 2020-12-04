Cecil True Davis, Jr. died at his home in Aberdeen on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was 65.



Born in Aberdeen he was the son of the late Cecil and Dorothea (Bishoff) Davis.



A carpenter for Union 101 in Baltimore, Mr. Davis was a member of the Swan Harbor R.C. Flying Club, where he enjoyed flying his model airplanes, and he attended Rayman Church of the Brethren. He also enjoyed camping at Duckneck Campground.



He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sherry (Dailey) Davis; daughters, Sandy L. Roberts of Rising Sun and Michelle A. Killian of Havre de Grace; siblings, Wilfred Davis of Elkton, Mike Davis of Airville, PA, Ronnie Davis of Perryville and Sonya Davis of Aberdeen. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, Britney, Austin, Kiley, Brooke, Aiden and Gavin.



A visitation will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A. on Saturday, December 5 from 12-2pm and 4-6pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store