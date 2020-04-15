|
|
On Monday, March 2, 2020, Cecil O. Baker, age 97, of Baldwin, MD. Beloved husband of the late Doris D. Baker; devoted father of Bev Baker, Barb Baker, the late Roger G. Baker and Russell C. Baker. Also survived by six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at Chestnut Grove Presbyterian Church, 3701 Sweet Air Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131 on Saturday, April 18 beginning at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember Cecil with memorial contributions to the church or to College Manor Assisted Living Facility, 300 W. Seminary Ave., Lutherville, MD 21093. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020