Dr. Cecil Howard (Robbie) Robinson died in Catharpin, VA on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 91. Robbie retired after a long, happy and productive career as a bioorganic chemist, and moved with his wife, Sallie, to the Winchester, Virginia. Throughout their lives together, he and Sallie shared a passion for music. Robbie was born in London and grew up in Southend-on-Sea and lived in Scotland during World War II. Robbie received both his BSc and PhD in organic chemistry. He met his future wife, Sallie Anne Conley, when in Detroit for post-doctoral studies. They married in England and later returned to the US, where Robbie took a position at Schering. In 1962, he was recruited to the Pharmacology department at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he worked until his retirement in 1992. Robbie will be remembered by colleagues around the world for his contributions in steroid research as well as for his integrity and collegiality.
Robbie lost his beloved wife in July of 2018, after many happy years of retirement in Winchester. Their children Susan (Richard Bartlett), John (May Lee), Lucy (Kelly Tatchell), and Cindy (Charles Brohawn) and grandchildren Stephanie, Ian and Hayley Bartlett and Andrew and Arthur Robinson will miss him greatly. He is predeceased by his son Robert.
In lieu of flowers, contribution to CCAP in Winchester or to a hospice would be appreciated. Please visit Enders and Shirley's website for memorial information and more: https://www.endersandshirley.com/obituary/cecil-robinson