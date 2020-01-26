Home

Services
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
410-687-7100
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home
300 Mace Avenue
Essex, MD 21221
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Clare Catholic Church
Myrth Ave.
Cecilia A. Finley

Cecilia A. Finley Notice
On January 25, 2020 Cecilia A. Finley (nee Dukert) devoted wife of the late Robert C. Finley; beloved mother of Suzanne Kulikowski and her husband Gilbert, Robert Patrick Finley and his wife Ann, Marilyn Woolbert and her husband James "Dutch", and Joan Vegetabile and her husband Antonio; loving "Grand-Mom" of David, Michael, John, Stephen, Jason, Andy and Laura. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph M. Dukert and his wife Betty.

A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at St. Clare Catholic Church(Myrth Ave.) on Wednesday at 11 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Dr., Catonsville, MD 21228
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020
