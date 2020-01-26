|
On January 25, 2020 Cecilia A. Finley (nee Dukert) devoted wife of the late Robert C. Finley; beloved mother of Suzanne Kulikowski and her husband Gilbert, Robert Patrick Finley and his wife Ann, Marilyn Woolbert and her husband James "Dutch", and Joan Vegetabile and her husband Antonio; loving "Grand-Mom" of David, Michael, John, Stephen, Jason, Andy and Laura. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren; dear sister of Joseph M. Dukert and his wife Betty.
A mass of christian burial will be celebrated at St. Clare Catholic Church(Myrth Ave.) on Wednesday at 11 am. Visiting hours will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Tuesday from 3 - 5, and 7 - 9 pm. Interment at Holy Rosary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Joseph's Nursing Home, 1222 Tugwell Dr., Catonsville, MD 21228
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 26, 2020