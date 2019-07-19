Home

Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
(301) 622-2290
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
1950 - 2019
Cecilia Youngsoon Chyu, beloved mother of Catherine Park, residing in Ellicott City, Maryland, passed away peacefully July 17, 2019. She was born November, 1950 in Seoul, Korea to Augustin I. and Helena K. Chyu. She received her BS in nursing at Yonsei University and obtained her doctorate in Oriental medicine, specializing in herbal and homeopathic treatment. She was a devout Catholic. In addition to her daughter, she is survived by brother Paul, sister Juliana and three granddaughters. Funeral service will be held at Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home in Silver Springs on Saturday July 20, with viewing and Mass from 11-1. Burial will be at Gate of Heaven Cemetery at 1:30PM. For more details, contact the Home at 301-622-2290
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
