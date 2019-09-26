Home

POWERED BY

Services
Holloway Funeral Home
501 Snow Hill Road
Salisbury, MD 21804
(410) 742-5141
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens
Lutherville-Timonium, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Kehne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia E. Kehne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilia E. Kehne Notice
Cecilia E. Kehne, 74, of Ocean Pines, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Emma Matchette, and wife of the late William Kehne.

Cecilia is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Pasquariello & her husband, Anthony of Berlin and Cindy Stitz & her husband, Steve of Bishopville; a son, Chris Kehne & his wife, Melissa of Denton; four grandchildren, Matt Stitz, Caroline Pasquariello, David Stitz, and William Kehne; and her pet dog, "Minnie".

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Lutherville-Timonium, MD.

Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Holloway Funeral Home
Download Now