|
|
Cecilia E. Kehne, 74, of Ocean Pines, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Emma Matchette, and wife of the late William Kehne.
Cecilia is survived by her two daughters, Cathy Pasquariello & her husband, Anthony of Berlin and Cindy Stitz & her husband, Steve of Bishopville; a son, Chris Kehne & his wife, Melissa of Denton; four grandchildren, Matt Stitz, Caroline Pasquariello, David Stitz, and William Kehne; and her pet dog, "Minnie".
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, Lutherville-Timonium, MD.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, PA, 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. Please visit www.hollowayfh.com to express condolences to the family.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 26, 2019