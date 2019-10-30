|
Cecilia Marie Franz died on October 18, 2019 at Coastal Hospice at the Lakes in Salisbury. She is survived by 3 sisters and 6 nieces and nephews. Ceal graduated from Montebello Elementary School, Robert E. Lee Junior High (#49), Eastern High School, the University of Marylannd, and the University of Delaware. She worked for many years in the brand new field of information technology. Ceal lived in Ocean Pines MD since 2005. She donated her body to science. The family would appreciate written reminiscences sent to Ceal's address.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2019