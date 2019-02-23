|
|
On February 20, 2019 Cecilia Maryann Schell (nee: Mislak) beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Schell. Devoted mother of Russell J. Schell and his wife Denise. Dear sister of Walter Mislak and Natalie Paszkiewicz. Loving grandmother of Stephanie Schell.Visitation Monday 3-5 & 7-9 pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral prayers Tuesday 10 am. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her memory to the at .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019