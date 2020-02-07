|
Cecilia Doyle Slack of White Rock, SC, who lived to be 101 years of age, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Heritage at Lowman in White Rock.
Born on June 18, 1918 in Tenafly, NJ, she was the daughter of the late James Hamilton and Ellen McLaughlin Doyle. She was a retired protocol secretary with the U.S. Civil Service.
Mrs. Slack was a long-time member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians in Aberdeen, MD. In her youth and as long as her health permitted, she enjoyed decorative arts, oil painting, and wood carving.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Earl V. Slack. She treasured her marriage to Earl and enjoyed being an Army wife, traveling all over the world with him. Mrs. Slack was also predeceased by her daughter Sue Ellen Slack.
Survivors include her son, James D. (Patricia) Slack of Chapin; her greatly loved grandchildren, Jonathan Slack (Kathryn), Matthew Slack; and her great-grandchild, Eleanor Slack. What a gift of joy it was for Mrs. Slack to be able to hold this child in her arms.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 11 at 10:00am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Interment will be in APG Post Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. John the Baptist Church, 210 West 31 St., New York, NY 10001-2876; Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 195 Amicks Ferry Rd., Chapin, SC 29036; or to Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 222 Law St., Aberdeen, MD 21001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020