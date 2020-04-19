Home

POWERED BY

Services
Macnabb Funeral Home
301 Frederick Road
Catonsville, MD 21228
410-747-4770
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Squiggins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Squiggins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecilia Squiggins Notice
On April 4, 2020, Cecilia A. Squiggins, 92, longtime resident of Catonsville, passed away peacefully. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Squiggins; loving mother of Timothy Squiqqins and his wife Betty, Heather Caropreso and her husband Aldo, Glynda Squiggins Byrd and her husband Jim, and the late Donald Squiggins; cherished grandmother of Heather Moxley and her husband Bill, Katie Kesner, James Byrd, Kayla Squiggins, and the late Travis Squiggins; treasured great grandmother of Emily and Billy Moxley, dear aunt of Richard Shuey and his wife Cathy and Keith Shuey. Internment will be private. Donations may be made to . Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. Additional information may be found at www.macnabbfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecilia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -