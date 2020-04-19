|
On April 4, 2020, Cecilia A. Squiggins, 92, longtime resident of Catonsville, passed away peacefully. She was the beloved wife of the late Jack Squiggins; loving mother of Timothy Squiqqins and his wife Betty, Heather Caropreso and her husband Aldo, Glynda Squiggins Byrd and her husband Jim, and the late Donald Squiggins; cherished grandmother of Heather Moxley and her husband Bill, Katie Kesner, James Byrd, Kayla Squiggins, and the late Travis Squiggins; treasured great grandmother of Emily and Billy Moxley, dear aunt of Richard Shuey and his wife Cathy and Keith Shuey. Internment will be private. Donations may be made to . Arrangements by the MacNABB FUNERAL HOME, P.A. of Catonsville. Additional information may be found at www.macnabbfuneral.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020