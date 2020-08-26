1/1
Celeste Kurland
Celeste Kurland, passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her children, Mara Dyan (James) Browning and Ronald Ira (Bonnye) Kurland; brother, Arnold (Patricia) Lieberman; grandchildren, Lee Hendler, Melissa (Richard) Puritz, Jonathan Kurland, Bradley Kurland (Rob Daniels), and Lauren (Sean) Bittinger; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Hendler, Hunter Puritz, Tyler Puritz, Jack Bittinger, and Evie Bittinger. Celeste was predeceased by her beloved husband, Melvin Kurland; siblings, Irving Lieberman and Dolly Etelson; and parents, Anna and Herman Lieberman.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
