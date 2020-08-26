Or Copy this URL to Share

Celeste Kurland, passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her children, Mara Dyan (James) Browning and Ronald Ira (Bonnye) Kurland; brother, Arnold (Patricia) Lieberman; grandchildren, Lee Hendler, Melissa (Richard) Puritz, Jonathan Kurland, Bradley Kurland (Rob Daniels), and Lauren (Sean) Bittinger; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Hendler, Hunter Puritz, Tyler Puritz, Jack Bittinger, and Evie Bittinger. Celeste was predeceased by her beloved husband, Melvin Kurland; siblings, Irving Lieberman and Dolly Etelson; and parents, Anna and Herman Lieberman.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store