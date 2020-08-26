Celeste Kurland, passed away on Saturday, August 22nd, 2020 at the age of 94. She is survived by her children, Mara Dyan (James) Browning and Ronald Ira (Bonnye) Kurland; brother, Arnold (Patricia) Lieberman; grandchildren, Lee Hendler, Melissa (Richard) Puritz, Jonathan Kurland, Bradley Kurland (Rob Daniels), and Lauren (Sean) Bittinger; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Hendler, Hunter Puritz, Tyler Puritz, Jack Bittinger, and Evie Bittinger. Celeste was predeceased by her beloved husband, Melvin Kurland; siblings, Irving Lieberman and Dolly Etelson; and parents, Anna and Herman Lieberman.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.