On April 26, 2019, Celestina Catherine Mileto Schultz (Jessie); beloved wife of the late Edward C. Schultz, Sr. Devoted mother of Joseph P. Schultz and his wife Maria and the late Edward C. Schultz, Jr. and his late wife Lynette. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Schultz, Tara Reinhold and her husband Daniel, Jonathan Schultz and his wife Rebecca and Jared Schultz. Loving great grandmother of Brodie and Ramona Reinhold and Victoria Rose Schultz. Dear sister of Lucy Huffman, Francis Mileto and the late William Mileto, Michael Mileto, Christine Zamenski and Rose Lambie. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends at the family owned Duda-Ruck Funeral Home of Dundalk, Inc. 7922 Wise Avenue on Sunday from 3-5PM and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 12 Noon at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment, Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019