|
|
On Friday, September 20, 2019, Celia Feit, of Baltimore, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Feit; loving mother of Alvin (Barbara) Feit and the late Beverly (Paul) Greenfeld; cherished grandmother of David (Barbara Knight) Greenfeld, Melissa Greenfeld, Tammi Wecksler, Karen (John) Mahoney, Laurie Springer and Todd (Tonya) Feit. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11 AM at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation Cemetery, 318 Berryman Lane, Reisterstown, MD 21336. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Alvin and Barbara Feit on Monday following services and on Tuesday. Contributions may be made to the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 22, 2019