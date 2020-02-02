Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
5401 Loch Raven Blvd
Baltimore, MD
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Celia R. Sucgang

Celia R. Sucgang Notice
On January 7, 2020, Celia R. Sucgang passed away peacefully at home at the age of 93. Born in Manila, Philippines to Moises Sucgang and Isabel Reyes, Celia was the last remaining of their seven children. Part of a musically inclined family, Celia was a violinist and studied in Paris and Germany before immigrating to the U.S., as well as in Japan under Shinichi Suzuki, the famed violinist. She completed her Master's in music at the Peabody Institute and performed in public concerts and at evening Mass at the Basilica in Baltimore. Celia loved to not only play the violin, but to teach others to play, both in Baltimore and the Philippines. She is survived by numerous friends, nieces and nephews in the Philippines and the United States.

The family will receive friends at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 5401 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21239, on February 15 from 9 to 10 am, at which time a Memorial Mass will begin. Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
