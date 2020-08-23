1/1
Cerenea Matibag Andal
1933 - 2020
On Wednesday August 19, 2020, Cerenea Matibag Andal, loving wife and mother of nine children, passed away at the age of 86. Nanay was born November 1, 1933 in Batangas, Philippines to Marcos Matibag and Salustia Matibag. Nanay immigrated to the United States on September 5 1995. On December 1952 she married the late Gaudencio Andal, they raised seven sons, Vicente (Helen), Pedro (Lina), Teodoro (Brenda), Fausto (Jenny), Anainas (Myra), Restito (Rodelyn), Cenon(Josie), two daughters Rosario Andal Meneses and Janeth. Survived by two sisters Estella and Leonida. Estella and Leonida and brothers Crispiniano. She is also surviced by several cousins, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and family friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St Jane Francis Church at 8499 Virginia Ave. Pasadena, Maryland 21122-3097.

Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland on Saturday August 29, 2020 from 11AM until 6 PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 1 PM. Mrs. Andal will be interred at Paradise Memorial Cemetery in Padre Garcia, Batangas, Philippines at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 06:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
AUG
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
