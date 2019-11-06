|
On October 27, 2019 Charis Ann (nee Boyle) Almsteadt, devoted mother of Deborah Ann Hoffman and the late William R. Almsteadt, III and his wife Lisa; loving grandmother of Kenneth Mark Scilipote and his wife Lisa, William R. Almsteadt, IV, Priscilla Hoffman and the late Craig Steven Scilipote, Jr.
The family will receive friends at the Lassahn Funeral Home, Inc. 7401 Belair Road in Overlea on Thursday from 2-4 & 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday at 12pm. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019