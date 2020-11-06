1/1
Charleen D. Dean
1951 - 2020
Charleen D. Dean, age 69, of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on October 28, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 3, 1951 in Havre de Grace to the late Clementine Dean and George W. Dean, and was baptized at the St. James AME Church.

Charleen received her early education in Havre de Grace, and after completing high school, she attended the Baltimore Institute.

In 1972, Charleen began work at the FBI as a Clerk Typist in downtown Washington, DC. During her 44 years of dedicated service with the FBI, she supported many special agents and squads. Her career highlights included working on the 1981 shooting of President Reagan, the Oklahoma City bombing, and the 9/11 events.

Charleen enjoyed music, travel, eating at restaurants, and spending time and holidays with her friends and family. She was a very supportive and caring person, who had a positive impact on all those with whom she met.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her aunt Virginia Jones, and several cousins, including Terry Jones, Lewis Richardson, Francene Jones, and Anthony Jones.

Charleen is survived by her aunt Mary Parrish and cousins Gregory Jones, Christopher Jones, Steven Parrish and Richard Parrish.

A virtual memorial service will be held on Sunday, 8 November at 11:00 AM the Lisa Scott Funeral Home.

Memory tributes and condolences may be given to the family at:

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lisa Scott Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lisa Scott Funeral Home
552 Lewis Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
