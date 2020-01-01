|
Charlene Gaines (nee Wilson), beloved wife of the late Dixon T. Gaines, Jr., and adored mother of Vicki Gaines Lombardi, Dixon T. Gaines, III (wife Mary), David Paul Gaines (wife Lisa), and the late Charles Wilson Gaines. Beloved grandmother of Christopher J. Lombardi, Jr. (Lauren), Scott Dixon Lombardi (wife Jess), Dixon T. Gaines, IV, Cristina R. Gaines, Michelle E. Gaines, Derek T. Gaines, Kaelin E. Gaines (Lindsay), Lucy Gaines Smith (husband Tyler), and Charlotte D. Radey (husband Michael), Charles W. Gaines, Jr. (wife Amber), Adam P. Gaines (wife Hilmari) and Crystal Gaines Hicks (husband Josh). Beloved Great Grandmother to Ashton, Lorelai, Harrison, Weston, Charles, Atari, Oliver, Gannon and Ivy.
Interment private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 1, 2020