Trinity Episcopal Church
120 Allegheny Ave
Baltimore, MD 21204
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
120 Allegheny Ave.
Towson, MD
On January 27, 2020, Charles A. Cottrell Jr., beloved husband of Janice Cottrell for 61 years; devoted father of James Cottrell and his wife Jo Anne and Mark Cottrell and his wife Rebecca; loving grandfather of Sara, Erin, Brooke, Meghan, and Peter Cottrell; dear brother of John and Albin Cottrell and the late Mary Duley and Julian Cottrell.

A Memorial Service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 Allegheny Ave., Towson, MD 21204, on Saturday, February 8th at 11 AM. Inurnment following service in the Church Columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Friends of the Towson Library at https://towsonfriends.org/support/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020
