On Nov. 27, 2020, Charles Arthur Yost of Sykesville, beloved husband of Rose Marie Yost (nee Bianca), devoted father of John Yost (Mary Teresa), Jean Hall (Brad) and Donna Panis (Danny); dear grandfather of Jennifer Barkouki (Tammer), Elizabeth Knight (Joshua), Kelly Johnston (Ryan) and John Anthony Hall (Kristy) and great-grandfather to Ella, Landon, Logan, Bridget and Sami. He was predeceased by brothers Karl Yost, Jr. and James Yost.
Due to current pandemic restrictions funeral services and interment will be private. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 30, 2020.