1/1
Charles Albert Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 12, 2020, Charles Albert Harris passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine Christina Harris (nee Wright); devoted father of Barbara Mannion and her husband Michael, Patricia Sigmon and her husband Jack, and Kimberly Steindler and her husband Timothy; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear brother of Robert Harris and his late wife Catherine.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Memorial Gathering
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Interment
Parkwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Rest in Peace Uncle Buddy.
Cathy Sobel
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved