On August 12, 2020, Charles Albert Harris passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Katherine Christina Harris (nee Wright); devoted father of Barbara Mannion and her husband Michael, Patricia Sigmon and her husband Jack, and Kimberly Steindler and her husband Timothy; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; dear brother of Robert Harris and his late wife Catherine.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, at 11am, at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Parkwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store