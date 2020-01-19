|
|
On January 16, 2020, Charles Albert Zorn, Jr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Margaret Mary Zorn (nee Banz); devoted father of Charles "Chuck" A. Zorn, III and his wife Catherine, Mark D. Zorn and his wife Janet, Donna J. Davis, Cheryl A. Wolf and her husband Jerry, Daniel R. Zorn and his wife Krista, and David J. Zorn and his wife Laura; loving grandfather of 18 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Betty Heddrick and her late husband Arthur, and M. Earl Zorn. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Monday, January 20, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, at 10am, at Grace Community Church (Kingsville, MD). Interment services will follow at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020