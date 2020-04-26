Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles WESTERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Alexander WESTERMAN III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Alexander WESTERMAN III Notice
On April 19, 2020, Charles Alexander Westerman, III, beloved husband of Karen L. Westerman, devoted father of Lee Westerman and his wife Lisa, Kurt Westerman and his wife Lisa, Charles A. Westerman, IV and his wife Kimberly, John Westerman and Matthew Grob, dear brother of Anita Bolick and her husband Fred, Margery Royo and her late husband John, Susan Lipka and her husband Ron, brother-in-law of Joyce Westerman, wife of Charles' late brother Robert, dear grandfather of Savanah Vaughn and her husband Blake, Tony Westerman, Kirstie Lynn Westerman, Devon Miller, Charles A. Westerman, V and his fiancé Megan R. Grammer and Meagan L. Scott and her husband Bradley, loving great-grandfather of Grant and Rowan Vaughn, Paige D. and Addison R. Westerman, Olivia T. and Elena R. Scott.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Masonic Homes, 300 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -