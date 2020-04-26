|
On April 19, 2020, Charles Alexander Westerman, III, beloved husband of Karen L. Westerman, devoted father of Lee Westerman and his wife Lisa, Kurt Westerman and his wife Lisa, Charles A. Westerman, IV and his wife Kimberly, John Westerman and Matthew Grob, dear brother of Anita Bolick and her husband Fred, Margery Royo and her late husband John, Susan Lipka and her husband Ron, brother-in-law of Joyce Westerman, wife of Charles' late brother Robert, dear grandfather of Savanah Vaughn and her husband Blake, Tony Westerman, Kirstie Lynn Westerman, Devon Miller, Charles A. Westerman, V and his fiancé Megan R. Grammer and Meagan L. Scott and her husband Bradley, loving great-grandfather of Grant and Rowan Vaughn, Paige D. and Addison R. Westerman, Olivia T. and Elena R. Scott.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Maryland Masonic Homes, 300 International Circle, Cockeysville, MD 21030. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020