On Sunday, 12/1/2019, at the age of 68, Chip Sturm passed away in Venice, Florida, after a recurrence of Follicular nonHodgkins lymphoma, first diagnosed and treated in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy, 2 sons, Erich (Jamie) and Ryan (Sophia), and was a beloved "Poppi" to his five grandchildren, Emmett, Ronan, James, Dorothy, and his newborn namesake, Charles, born 2/12/2020. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon (Buddy), and brother, Dave (Denise). A memorial service will be held on Sunday, 3/15/2020, at noon. Email [email protected] for details and to RSVP.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020