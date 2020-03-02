Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
12:00 PM

Charles Anthony (Chip) Sturm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Anthony (Chip) Sturm Notice
On Sunday, 12/1/2019, at the age of 68, Chip Sturm passed away in Venice, Florida, after a recurrence of Follicular nonHodgkins lymphoma, first diagnosed and treated in 2010. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cindy, 2 sons, Erich (Jamie) and Ryan (Sophia), and was a beloved "Poppi" to his five grandchildren, Emmett, Ronan, James, Dorothy, and his newborn namesake, Charles, born 2/12/2020. He is also survived by his sister, Sharon (Buddy), and brother, Dave (Denise). A memorial service will be held on Sunday, 3/15/2020, at noon. Email [email protected] for details and to RSVP.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -