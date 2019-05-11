Home

C. Graham Arnold passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was 77. An adoring grandfather, father and husband, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Jacki Arnold (nee Thomas), his children, Michelle Marzullo, Cary Arnold and his wife Dianna, Stacey Scheper and her husband Rich. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Charlotte, Megan, Joe, Gracie, Graham, Andrew and Nicholas, and his sister, Mary Louise Angelino and her husband, Charles.A celebration of Graham's life will be held on Monday, May 13. Donations to .
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 11, 2019
