Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Owings Mills
11605 Reisterstown Road
Owings Mills, MD 21117
(410) 356-7676
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
63 Sacred Heart Lane
Reisterstown, MD
Charles Arthur Thomas


1934 - 2019
Charles Arthur Thomas Notice
On November 10, 2019, Charles Arthur Thomas, beloved husband of Joanne M. Thomas; devoted father of Deborah Pleasant (Kenneth), Lorraine "Lorry" Lee Thomas, and Mary Patricia Milam (Peter), loving grandfather of Amanda Pleasant, Thomas Pleasant and the late Chrystal Marie Clifford, adored great grandfather of Alice Cortez and Joey Cortez; dearest uncle of Diane Shoe.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 10 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 63 Sacred Heart Lane, Reisterstown, MD, 21136.

Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Ln, Catonsville, MD 21228.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
