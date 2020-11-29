On November 25, 2020, Charles Blair Barrick Sr.; survived by daughter Lori Barrick, niece Katharine Sloat and her husband David; grand nephews Jonathan Sloat and Jeremy Sloat and his wife Katie, grand nieces Jennifer Johnson and Bethany Sloat; and great grand nieces Sierra, Skylar, Jasmine, and Paisley, and his best friend Ambrose Cavegn.



Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC. 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Thursday, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8PM. Graveside service will be held Friday, 11AM, at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Timonium. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 175, 832 Manhattan Beach Rd., Severna Park, MD 21146



