Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Ruck-Towson Funeral Home Inc
1050 York Rd
Towson, MD 21204
Charles Baker Jr.
On July 4, 2019, Charles A. "Buck" Baker, Jr., beloved husband of Shirley A. Baker, (nee Jackson), devoted father of Charles A. Baker, III. (Penny) and Constance "Connie" Hopkins (Jeff), loving Poppy of Mitchell Hopkins, Julianna Baker, Caroline Hopkins, Lauren Baker and Alisha Baker, dear brother of Margaret Sommerville, the late Isabella Hlavoc and the late Beverly "Sissy" Culver. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 10:30 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
