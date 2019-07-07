|
On July 4, 2019, Charles A. "Buck" Baker, Jr., beloved husband of Shirley A. Baker, (nee Jackson), devoted father of Charles A. Baker, III. (Penny) and Constance "Connie" Hopkins (Jeff), loving Poppy of Mitchell Hopkins, Julianna Baker, Caroline Hopkins, Lauren Baker and Alisha Baker, dear brother of Margaret Sommerville, the late Isabella Hlavoc and the late Beverly "Sissy" Culver. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Monday 2-4 & 7-9PM, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 10:30 AM. Interment Moreland Memorial Park.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019