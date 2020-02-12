|
|
Charles "Chuck" Benesch, prominent advertising executive, passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 94. Mr. Benesch was one of two boys born in Baltimore, MD to the late Sarah and Isadore Benesch. Charles received military honors, including a Bronze Star, for his service as an Army combat rifleman in Europe in World War II. Following his discharge, he attended Johns Hopkins University where he studied Political Science, then Columbia University where he earned his MBA in Marketing. He graduated with many honors, including Phi Beta Kappa (Hopkins) and Beta Gamma Sigma (Columbia). In the late 1940's Charles met Sarah Japko, and the two were wed in August of 1948.
After graduating from Columbia Business School in 1951, Charles entered the field of advertising in New York City. He worked in creative and market research, media analysis and planning, and direct mail from 1951 until 1989. Charles served as a Research Account Executive and Assistant Director of Research for Young and Rubicam Advertising Agency, and as a Manager in Media Analysis at General Foods, which later became Kraft Foods. He managed the development of several successful programs, such as the General Foods media research program, where he undertook the largest media research and development program in the advertising industry. He also developed a media information program, monthly media forums, and annual seminars to establish programs designed to improve the effectiveness of General Foods media activities. For the last ten years before his retirement, he served as a consultant, mainly for Citicorp.
Charles will be missed greatly by his family and friends. He is survived by his loving, children, Jay Benesch and Bryan (Nancy) Benesch, and grandson, Evan Benesch. Mr. Benesch was predeceased by his loving wife Sarah Benesch (nee Japko), brother, Samuel Benesch, and parents Sarah and Isadore Benesch.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, February 12, at 2 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation. N Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Johns Hopkins Alumni Association, 3400 N. Charles Street, San Martin Center, 2nd Floor, Baltimore, MD 21218.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020