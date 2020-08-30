1/
Charles Berkley Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles F. Berkley Jr. died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Born in Baltimore, Maryland the son of Charles F. Berkley Sr. and Estelle Kenly Berkley. Beloved husband of the late Betty Berkley (née Beall), devoted stepfather of Diana Lewis (Jeff Thomas) and Lori Porter (Marvin), loving step grandfather of Taylor, Shelby, Colby and dear brother of Carol Radigan and the late Lynda Muccigrosso and uncle of Traci Bradley and Dana Piombino. Mr. Berkley will be laid to rest at Moreland Park cemetery. Plans for a memorial gathering pending at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved