Charles F. Berkley Jr. died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the age of 75. Born in Baltimore, Maryland the son of Charles F. Berkley Sr. and Estelle Kenly Berkley. Beloved husband of the late Betty Berkley (née Beall), devoted stepfather of Diana Lewis (Jeff Thomas) and Lori Porter (Marvin), loving step grandfather of Taylor, Shelby, Colby and dear brother of Carol Radigan and the late Lynda Muccigrosso and uncle of Traci Bradley and Dana Piombino. Mr. Berkley will be laid to rest at Moreland Park cemetery. Plans for a memorial gathering pending at a future date.



