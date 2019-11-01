|
On October 23, 2019, Charles Bernard Durgin, beloved husband of the late Olga Elizabeth Durgin (nee Isaacs), devoted father of Larry (Cindy) Durgin, David (Lisa) Durgin and the late Barry Durgin, dear father-in-law of Claire Durgin, loving brother of Jerry German and Dale German; also survived by 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2 to 6pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel (6416 Sykesville Road)Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Baltimore.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2019